UAE: First female police officer in Abu Dhabi to serve at Interpol

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 9:35 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 9:39 AM

Abu Dhabi Police announced that Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, a digital crime analyst, has been dispatched to work as a liaison officer at the Innovation Centre of Interpol.

Her three-year tenure in the international organisation started in June.

The work at Interpol will lead to more specialised international practical experience and expertise in analysing cybercrimes for Al Nuaimi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The President of Interpol took to Linkedin to express his congratulations.