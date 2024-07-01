UAE: First female police officer in Abu Dhabi to serve at Interpol

For a majority of students, July 5 is the last working day, with institutions reopening after almost two months on August 26
Abu Dhabi Police announced that Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, a digital crime analyst, has been dispatched to work as a liaison officer at the Innovation Centre of Interpol.
Her three-year tenure in the international organisation started in June.
The work at Interpol will lead to more specialised international practical experience and expertise in analysing cybercrimes for Al Nuaimi.
The President of Interpol took to Linkedin to express his congratulations.
"Proud of Captain Hajar Rashid Al Nuaimi, a digital crimes analyst, who will be joining INTERPOL's Innovation Centre in Singapore as a liaison officer," said Major General Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of Interpol, and Inspector General at the UAE Ministry of Interior.
He added that Captain Hajar is the first Emirati police officer specialising in virtual and augmented reality, and the first female police officer at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, to serve at the organisation.
