UAE: First-ever regional Great Audit Minds Conference gathers over 1,000 industry leaders

The first-ever regional Great Audit Minds (GAM) Conference 2023 in Abu Dhabi brought together 1,300 industry leaders and decision-makers with an aim to shape the future of the internal audit profession.

Under the patronage of the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) UAE and organised by the UAE Internal Auditors Association (IAA), the three-day conference was held for the first time outside the US. Marking the ‘Year of Sustainability’ and ahead of the hosting of COP28, the conference was themed: ‘Igniting Sustainable Thinking’.

“Our visionary leadership has always stressed the significance of sustainable development, and our presence at this event serves as a timely reminder of the UAE’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and its crucial role in the global discourse on climate change,” a spokesperson from SAI UAE said.

The conference is primarily focused on promoting sustainability, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in auditing.

“Auditing extends far beyond numbers; it is about upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and integrity. These principles form the foundation upon which the modern UAE has been constructed. In a rapidly evolving world, we must wholeheartedly embrace sustainability in all its facets. Whether it's optimisng resource utilisation or adopting sustainable business practices, every action we take today will shape the lasting legacy we leave for the future generations to come,” the spokesperson noted.

Over the past three days, thought leaders and influencers offered their perspectives and shared cutting-edge solutions to contemporary auditing challenges.

Abdulqader Ali, chairman of the UAE IAA, highlighted the conference’s importance in the auditing world. “This isn't just a gathering, it’s a crucible where the brightest minds in auditing converge to redefine and shape the future of our profession. Hosting this event for the first time outside the US in Abu Dhabi, a city synonymous with innovation and leadership, underscores our commitment to setting new standards in the industry. We are thrilled to see such overwhelming participation from around the world, reaffirming the need for continuous evolution and global collaboration in our field.”

The conference was supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, EY, KPMG Lower Gulf, Protiviti, PwC Middle East, Beeah, and Etihad Airways, among others.

