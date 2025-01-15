UAE: Finland opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo opened the new Finnish Embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi today, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and the Republic of Finland.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Tuula Johanna Yrjola, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE; Amna Mahmoud Fikri, UAE's Ambassador to Finland; Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; embassy staff and several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, the Finnish Prime Minister emphasised the importance of friendly relations between the two countries, expressing hope for their continued growth and development in the future.

He also highlighted the UAE's role as a strategic partner for Finland and stressed the importance of strengthening this partnership for the benefit of both nations.