UAE: Filipina expat who won 'second salary' of Dh25,000 for 25 years to get married finally

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:17 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 9:23 PM

A Filipina expat in the UAE will get a whopping Dh25,000 per month for the next 25 years after having won Emirates Draw's FAST5 draw.

Freilyn Angob is the second grand prize winner of the draw.

In "compliance with UAE laws", Emirates Draw will ensure the monthly payment of this prize for the next two-and-a-half decades.

"I will never forget that moment," said the expat. "I thought to myself again, maybe I won a small cash prize. But when I received the congratulatory email mentioning that I won the grand prize, my fiancé and I jumped with joy."

The couple could not get married due to their financial condition. "This win will end all my worries and give me financial security for a long time," Freilyn said.

Th 32-year-old has been residing and working in the UAE for the last 10 years. Growing up, Freilyn’s family made a living with a small store managed by her father. Her financial situation had always been a source of constant worry, and things took a turn for the worse when her father was diagnosed with cancer while she was in school. She took the family responsibility on her shoulders and moved to the UAE in search of better job opportunities to support her family.

Freilyn decided to participate in the FAST5 game using her preferred numbers. She won Dh5 in the EASY6 draw the day before hitting the grand prize.

FAST5 is a weekly game held every Saturday. It offers participants the opportunity to win a grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for 25 years and three guaranteed winners of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each.

The first winner of the grand prize was Indian expat Mohammed Adil Khan, who bagged the prize in July.

