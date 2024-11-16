UAE: Feeling under the weather? Doctors warn it could be 'walking pneumonia'

A 50-year-old patient consulted doctors at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi with a persistent dry cough and low-grade fever that had lasted over a week. While he was able to go on with his daily activities, the cough was not improving.

Doctors at Burjeel Hospital ran a thorough assessment, and a chest X-ray confirmed a diagnosis of walking pneumonia. “After a course of antibiotics and rest, the patient’s symptoms significantly improved within a few days,” said Dr Samah Ahmed, a consultant pulmonologist at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama.

Similarly, when two brothers arrived at Zulekha Hospital with complaints of fever, persistent cough, and body pain, they didn’t expect to be diagnosed with pneumonia. “Both continued their daily routines, feeling under the weather but unaware that their lungs were struggling with an infection,” said Dr Hassan Razein, a specialist in respiratory medicine at Zulekha Hospital.

A chest X-ray revealed the presence of small patches of lung infection—signs of walking pneumonia. After starting antibiotics, their fever subsided, but the cough lingered for over a week.

According to doctors, this type of pneumonia, often called ‘walking pneumonia,’ is a milder form of lung infection that allows people to carry on with their normal activities, despite symptoms that would typically leave patients bedridden.

Silent struggle of the lungs

Walking pneumonia is commonly caused by Mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterium that often leads to less severe but longer-lasting symptoms. Unlike traditional pneumonia, which brings high fever, chest pain, and difficulty breathing, “walking pneumonia's symptoms can be subtle. A dry cough, mild fever, fatigue, and a sore throat are its typical manifestations, and many individuals brush off these signs as just a bad cold or flu,” said Dr Ahmed.

Dr Bhawna Gupta, a specialist pediatrician at Wecare Medical Center in Karama said: “Walking pneumonia feels like a bad case of flu or a persistent cough that doesn’t improve with over-the-counter medications.” She adds that most patients do not require hospitalisation or bed rest and can continue their daily activities.

Children at risk

While walking pneumonia can affect anyone, certain groups are more susceptible. According to Dr Gupta, children under two, adults over 65, asthma patients, and those with weakened immune systems, such as smokers or people taking steroids, are at greater risk. People living or working in crowded environments also have a higher chance of contracting the infection.

Dr Ahmed said walking pneumonia is more common during winter, “when people spend more time indoors and the bacteria spreads easily.”

Symptoms often misunderstood

Walking pneumonia can last several weeks, and the cough is typically the most persistent symptom. Dr Ahmed said that while the condition is mild, it’s important not to ignore it. “Patients should watch for signs that could indicate a worsening condition, such as severe chest pain, shortness of breath, or a high-grade fever,” said Dr Ahmed.

Why shouldn't you ignore it? Although walking pneumonia is typically mild, untreated cases can lead to complications, said Dr Razein. "Severe bacterial pneumonia or bronchitis may develop if the infection is left untreated, particularly in people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, untreated walking pneumonia can also lead to heart or nervous system issues," added Dr Razein. Dr Hassan Razein Prevention and care "The good news is that walking pneumonia is preventable," said Dr Ahmed, who suggested basic hygiene practices such as covering the mouth and nose when sneezing, washing hands frequently, and getting vaccinated against the flu. "People with chronic health conditions, such as asthma or diabetes, are encouraged to wear masks in crowded spaces," said Dr Razein. "If you're experiencing symptoms of walking pneumonia that don't improve, it's always best to visit a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment," said Dr Gupta.