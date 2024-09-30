UAE: Feb 28 will be a day to recognise those who 'teach from the heart', say educators

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time
UAE ministers, senior officials, and long-serving teachers emphasised that President Sheikh Mohamed's decision to designate February 28 as Emirati Education Day does not only underscore the efforts of educators but also raises their status and acknowledges their vital role in the nation’s progress.
They emphasised that the initiative demonstrates the leadership’s confidence in the capacity of the educators to cultivate critical thinking and instil national values in students.
In a statement to Khaleej Times, Sara Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said Emirati Education Day marks a “new phase of excellence and educational leadership” in the UAE.
“It reflects the significant attention that our wise leadership dedicates to the national educational journey that began under the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Following his approach, the leadership continues to establish an educational system that embodies the UAE’s heritage, values, and noble principles,” she said.
Amiri said this day, “will engrave in the minds of our current and future generations the importance of knowledge and learning, emphasising the centrality of this approach to sustain and enhance the UAE’s achievements across various fields.”
The minister also said that Emirati Education Day commemorates the accomplishments of partners in the development journey of the UAE, including teachers and educational staff who have provided, and continue to provide, unique models in embodying the values of the educational message, which is “one of the noblest human messages and values throughout history.”
Engineer Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education said that under the guidance of President Sheikh Mohamed “the UAE continues to stand out globally by establishing its unique model of excellence in all sectors, especially in education, extending the legacy of the founding fathers who believed in education as the main driver for comprehensive development in the UAE’s journey.”
Veteran educators across the nation also stressed that the adoption of February 28 as “Emirati Education Day” will give teachers the recognition they deserve and highlight the value of their work.
Palestinian expat Sajida Al Bashir has been an educator in the UAE for three decades now. Bashir, who currently serves as a Supervisor for Quality and Assessment at the RAK Department of Knowledge, hailed the recent initiative.
She said, “This initiative will give teachers the recognition they deserve and highlight the value of their work. The UAE has excellent teachers do their work not with the motive of being highlighted or to win awards. They teach from the heart.”
Bashir added, “It would be wonderful to expand this into a national initiative, where schools and teachers across the country are acknowledged. This will also help establish role models for other teachers to aspire to. These educators, regardless of their nationality, are UAE teachers -- whether they teach in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah or anywhere. Their work, especially during induction week, will inspire new teachers to strive for excellence in their careers. It would also be fantastic to see organizations celebrating this initiative along with the rest of the country.”
Similarly, other educators pointed out that this initiative not only elevates the position of teachers but also showcases their contribution to the UAE’s remarkable development over the past decades.
Zeinab Majed, Assistant Principal Arabic, GEMS Al Barsha National School, who has nearly two decades of experience in education, regularly provides assistance to the Ministry of Education (MOE) by ensuring that educational standards are upheld across the network.
Praising the initiative, she said, “By commemorating this day, we honour the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who understood the transformative power of education and the essential role of educators in building a strong, progressive society. For teachers, this initiative is a reminder of the respect and trust the leadership places in our hands. It reaffirms our responsibility to continue fostering innovation, critical thinking, and the values that define our nation. The UAE’s commitment to education as a pillar of its growth is clear, and this celebration will further inspire educators to strive for excellence in their profession.”
Meanwhile, educational institutions are excited about the opportunity to organise events on February 28 to honour the achievements of teachers and the significant milestones in UAE education.
“We aim to collaborate with other schools and invite distinguished guests to share their experiences in education, both before and after the union. This day will serve as a valuable platform for educators to reflect on their journeys, while engaging students, parents, and the wider community in our shared mission to cultivate a well-rounded, informed generation prepared to lead the UAE into the future.”
They also plan for students to interview prominent figures in the field of education, including individuals working within the Ministry of Education, to gain insights into the challenges they encounter and how they address them. These efforts will also aim to enhance students’ understanding of the critical role education plays in shaping the nation.
“We also plan to involve students in meaningful research projects, such as exploring education across different regions to understand our progress. Another project will focus on how the UAE has supported education over the years,” added Majed.
Teachers reiterated that the initiative delineates the foundational importance of teachers in shaping the future of the students.
Hind Alzarouni, Emirati Dean of Students, American Academy for Girls, said, “The initiative underscores the critical role teachers play in shaping the future. By fostering greater recognition and respect for their contributions, it promotes community engagement and inspires future generations to seriously consider careers in education. Furthermore, it enhances the educational landscape in the UAE and reinforces the nation’s commitment to lifelong learning and personal development.”
