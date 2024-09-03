UAE: Falcon stuck in residential building rescued by authority

During today's cabinet meeting, it was revealed that government revenues reached Dh546 billion while expenditures amounted to Dh402 billion
A common kestrel falcon, native to the Hajar mountains, has been rescued after being stuck in a residential building.
The stuck bird was reported to the Fujairah Environment Authority via the hotline. The biodiversity team was able to free the falcon from the building and examine the bird. They completed the necessary physical examinations.
After they ensured that the bird was not owned by anyone, the authority put a special ring on it with a code specific to Fujairah. The bird was then released and returned to its native area.
The Fujairah Environment Authority has special technical teams allocated to deal with environmental emergencies around the clock.
