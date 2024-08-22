UAE extradites Italian businessman convicted of financial crimes

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM

The United Arab Emirates has extradited Danilo Coppola, an Italian national convicted of financial crimes, following an official request.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Carlo Nordio, Italian Minister of Justice, affirmed in a phone call the decision was in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between the UAE and Italy.

The ministers emphasised that the successful extradition of Coppola underscores both central authorities' continuing and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering international cooperation.

This outcome is a reflection of the strong relationship between the UAE and Italy, and demonstrates the shared determination to ensure that justice is served. Such procedures confirm the continued collaboration between the UAE and Italy in the pursuit of international justice.