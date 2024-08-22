E-Paper

UAE extradites Italian businessman convicted of financial crimes

Both sides stressed their nations' commitment to providing updates on requests, maintaining channels of communication between central authorities

By Wam

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM

The United Arab Emirates has extradited Danilo Coppola, an Italian national convicted of financial crimes, following an official request.

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Carlo Nordio, Italian Minister of Justice, affirmed in a phone call the decision was in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty between the UAE and Italy.


The ministers emphasised that the successful extradition of Coppola underscores both central authorities' continuing and unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and fostering international cooperation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This outcome is a reflection of the strong relationship between the UAE and Italy, and demonstrates the shared determination to ensure that justice is served. Such procedures confirm the continued collaboration between the UAE and Italy in the pursuit of international justice.

The ministers added, "These agreements firmly illustrate our keenness to enhance cooperation on legal and judicial matters according to best international practices, aiming to reinforce efforts that combat serious and organised crime."

"This positive development in our judicial cooperation underlines our shared commitment to ensuring that there is no impunity for those who commit crimes and attempt to evade justice by seeking refuge overseas," the ministers stated.

Furthermore, both sides stressed their nations' commitment to providing regular updates on priority requests and maintaining channels of communication between central authorities, reflecting a steadfast dedication to achieving fruitful judicial cooperation and bolstering bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy.

