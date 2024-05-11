E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE expresses solidarity with people of Afghanistan; conveys condolences over flood victims

The UAE wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 11 May 2024, 8:56 PM

Last updated: Sat 11 May 2024, 9:01 PM

The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the people of Afghanistan over victims of floods in several areas of Baghlan Province in northeastern Afghanistan, caused by heavy seasonal rain, which resulted in dozens of deaths, and severe damage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the people of Afghanistan, and to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

ALSO READ:



More news from UAE