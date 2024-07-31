UAE expresses 'deep concern' over escalating conflict in region

With schools closed and many residents travelling abroad for holidays, motorists enjoy reduced commute time during the summer
The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving regional developments and expresses its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.
The UAE also emphasises the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The UAE believes that promoting dialogue, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states are the best foundations for resolving the current crises. In this context, the nation stresses the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, away from the language of confrontation and escalation.
ALSO READ:
With schools closed and many residents travelling abroad for holidays, motorists enjoy reduced commute time during the summer
It is a common and natural experience for many parents, particularly mothers, who need time to adapt to their new phase of life
The patients had cancer, injuries, blood diseases, congenital conditions, neurological conditions, cardiac and liver and renal diseases
The authority wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities
The Municipality has carried out a total of 52,233 inspection visits in various fields from January to June 2024
Flydubai advised passengers to regularly check their flight status
The initiative aims to achieve full coverage of inspection areas, double the speed of preparing reports, and ensure the reliability of outputs
Producing honey is not just a business, but a passion he has been following since the age of five