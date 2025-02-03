UAE: Experts highlight AI's expanding role in women's healthcare

The critical need to empower women with the knowledge and tools for effective self-care during and after their reproductive journeys was emphasised at the 24th edition of Medlab Middle East.

The event also highlighted how personalised medicine is transforming the management of hormonal and chronic diseases, offering new hope for women’s healthcare.

Dr Rania Seliem, Head of Pathology and Medical Laboratory Department, Rashid Hospital, Dubai Academic Health Corporation said, “One of the key advancements in AI today is its integration into healthcare in a more seamless manner. There are now FDA-approved apps that combine testing, imaging, and medical history.

"For example, in postmenopausal women, 85 per cent experience significant symptoms, and studies show that 60 per cent feel isolated while going through this phase. Certain AI-powered apps, can integrate symptom tracking, testing, and personalized medical insights, paving the way for more effective and individualized healthcare solutions.”

Making early detection

Dr Rania Seliem also highlighted how records from all hospitals across the UAE now include access to patient data, regardless of where the patient is being treated.

She pointed out these data integration efforts help healthcare professionals to detect, prevent, and address specific health issues.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She added, “The core idea behind it is to eliminate the siloed approach where private and public sector clinics operate separately. For example, a patient may undergo tests at a private hospital, such as American Hospital, and then visit a public hospital without any access to the test results unless the patient brings a printed copy.

“To address this, the country launched a nationwide integrated health system that connects laboratories, imaging services, and medical records. From a women’s health perspective, this is a revolution. It allows us to capture a larger population, make early detections, and easily follow up on cases as patients move through different healthcare facilities. For example, if a woman moves between hospitals, the system ensures a seamless transition, allowing us to continue monitoring and providing the best care.

The role of labs in personalised care

Doctors emphasised this helps them to predict health trends and focus on areas that need attention.

Additionally, specialists underlined how laboratories play a crucial role in enhancing the patient experience and guiding clinical decisions to provide personalised care.

Dr Samarha Faik, Consultant Obstetrician and gynaecologist/ chief of obstetrics and gyanecology at American Hospital Dubai, “Our goal is to offer tailored care for each individual patient. There are many advanced technologies today that assist clinicians in decision-making, patient management, and improving diagnostic accuracy. The integration of test results into a patient’s medical record allows clinicians real-time access to results. This speeds up decision-making and allows for timely counseling and management. Patients today expect quick results, often within the same day or the next day, and may seek care elsewhere if their needs aren’t met. Staying up-to-date with advancements in technology is essential to meet these demands.” Shaping policies Meanwhile, Sheikha Lubna Bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Former Minister in the Government of the UAE, reiterated the critical role health plays as the foundation of a thriving society. Highlighting the importance of empowering women in healthcare, she also called for their active involvement in shaping policies, leading innovations, and advocating for solutions that cater to their unique needs. She said, “We must ensure that women are not only recipients of healthcare services but also active participants in shaping policies, leading medical innovations and advocating for solutions tailored to their needs. Laboratory diagnostics play a transformative role, with advancements in diagnostics technology allowing us to detect diseases earlier, provide personalised treatment plans and ultimately save lives.” ALSO READ: 'It's time to invest in women’s health': Female healthcare is a UAE priority, says official AI can identify women at risk of breast cancer years in advance, reveals study