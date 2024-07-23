UAE: More pets abandoned on streets, shelters as summer peaks; experts raise concern

Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM

During the summer months, a growing number of pets in the UAE are being left behind as most families escape the heat by going abroad for long vacations.

Pet care experts expressed their concern over this growing trend of families abandoning their domesticated animals. Some pet owners give their animals to the care of clinics or shelters before their trips, while others go as far as abandoning them on the streets.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Souheil Abdulla, managing partner at Pure Life Veterinarian Treatment, said: "When people travel, they unfortunately abandon their pets. They mostly do it to cats because they're easier to dispose." He added that such behaviour "showed a lack of responsibility". The expert said that it's sad how some people consider pets or cats as accessories to their lives, instead of part of their family.

Abdulla explained that owners often abandon their pets rather than arrange for their care. "Some people contact clinics and say they are travelling and don't want their cats. They want to surrender them,” he added.

Sometimes, clinics refuse accepting surrendered pets due to lack of availability, especially during the summer season. When this happens, Abdulla said owners would simply release the animals on the street or leave them at the nearest restaurant. "This is unacceptable, but it happens daily at an alarming rate."

Andrea Petrovic, a Serbian expat who has been living in the UAE for eight years, is a pet owner. She has also noticed an increase in the number of abandoned pets. "People who abandon their pets are careless. They don't even hire a pet sitter. The most awful thing is when they leave pets locked in an apartment and move out, leaving them without water or food for days."

Petrovic believes laws need to be stricter to hold owners accountable. "Pets are microchipped, but some vet clinics don't update Dubai Municipality information. I think every pet should be linked to the owner's Emirates ID, so they can be tracked if they abandon the animal."

Petrovic said she has already reached out to the Ministry of Climate Change about dumped pets. The rise in pet abandonments during the summer vacation season highlights the urgent need for increased responsibility and accountability from pet owners.

Residents step up to help