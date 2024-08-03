Worried UAE expats fly in families amid deadly floods, disasters back home

Ali Saeed Alkaabi is helping people navigate their legal challenges, offering them advice as well as legal solution
In the wake of the recent calamities that have caused widespread destruction in India and Pakistan, UAE residents are making arrangements to bring their families to the country. Worried expats want their loved ones to be by their side till heavy rains and floods back home subside.
Avinash Hegde, a corporate lawyer based in Dubai and originally from Mangalore in Karnataka, India, has decided to bring his family to the UAE after authorities evacuated many families from his hometown due to flooding.
“Our house is close to the Kulur River, which is flooding due to heavy rainfall. Most of the families living in and around the river have been evacuated by the authorities to safety. However, I decided to bring my parents and my sister to Dubai until the situation is normal,” said Hegde.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Continuous heavy rains along India's west coast have disrupted the daily life of many towns and villages, severely affected and several houses submerged.
Hegde said: “I am waiting for the visit visa of my family members and will issue the tickets.”
Saba Ansari, another Dubai resident, has also taken measures to safeguard her family from the severe weather in Mumbai. The city is bracing for increased rainfall activity in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert.
“Recently, a building collapsed near our home in Navi Mumbai, and many residents are in fear and have relocated to different places,” said Ansari.
“I have asked my brother to come to Dubai for a few days until the heavy rain subsides. Normally, the rain subsides in the middle of August every year,” said Ansari.
Mohammed Shuaib, an engineer residing in Al Nahda, Sharjah, had initially sent his wife and children to his hometown of Lahore, Pakistan, but recent flooding has prompted a change in plans. Lahore experienced record-high rainfall early Thursday, leading to at least three fatalities and widespread disruption.
“I was travelling for work for two days and had limited internet connectivity. I did not know about the flooding that happened in my hometown. However, when I returned to the UAE, I saw a message from my wife on WhatsApp, who told me that water had entered our home in the Mustafa Town neighbourhood, and they had not slept the whole night,” said Shuaib.
Despite the water level subsiding, the aftermath has left mud and debris in their home. “My family, who was scheduled to return on August 26, will be returning early. My parents are also coming along with my family. My brothers will be cleaning the home,” added Shuaib.
ALSO READ:
Ali Saeed Alkaabi is helping people navigate their legal challenges, offering them advice as well as legal solution
It was not immediately clear if more people had been trapped and were feared dead, an elected community official said
Temperatures will reach up to 43℃ and 42℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
The businesswoman has been supporting impoverished Gazans in Egypt with rent and food, mentoring some women with their business ideas
The past 10 months have been a roller-coaster of emotions, fear and uncertainties for Palestinian expats residing in the country
The university is organising an open day on August 3
The temporary halt will be taking place on Friday, August 2
Supply is almost half of what we used to get two months ago, said a vendor in Dubai Waterfront Market