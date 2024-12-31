UAE: Expats from conflict zones wish for peaceful New Year as wars rage back home

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli airstrike on a house, in Gaza City, December 27, 2024. Photo: Reuters

UAE residents who hail from war-torn countries hope for peace back home as they ring in the New Year with cautious optimism.

Sawsan Abdelrahman, a Sudanese woman who has been periodically visiting the UAE for 15 years, prays for the end of the crisis in Sudan. “Just as this war began quickly, may God end it as quickly too,” she said.

Prior to the war, Sawsan used to frequently come to the UAE for holidays since her husband works here. However, as soon as the war broke out, she was forced to flee from Omdurman on an 11-hour bus ride to Port Sudan and take a flight to Dubai.

Sawsan Abdelrahman

Once the rebels entered the capital Khartoum in April 2023, chaos ensued. “They stole our cars, they stole everything from our homes, from gold to money, old artifacts, clothes, papers, cups, spoons, the ceramic plates on the ground were all stolen. They stole our memories,” Sawsan said.

Sawsan said that for some Sudanese families that were displaced, they sought refuge outside Sudan, some members winding up in the UAE, others in Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and London. Some were displaced internally, having left the capital for a safer location.

Due to limited internet connections and financial insecurity, Sawsan said she found difficulty contacting friends and family as they are in an active warzone, sometimes not speaking to them for weeks. But, she said, “through the patience of God – we are all still in contact and help each other emotionally and financially.”

“We have homes, but homes without life – they are not livable. We need to rebuild again. We can bring our furniture back, but can we buy our history and memories again and what our grandparents left to us?” she added.

For Sawsan, the gratitude she feels for the countries that greeted them with open arms rings close to her heart. “We say thank you to every country that has welcomed Sudanese people and whoever stood with us in our difficult moments.”

Ehab Galal, also from Sudan, said that not only has he gotten closer to his family since the war began, but that the conflict has brought all Sudanese people together. “In the past, dangerous times like these have only aided in making Sudan a more cohesive nation.”

Ehab Galal

Ehab said despite these hard times, members of his family keep each other company. “My family members have been looking for work or trying to continue their education out here, trying to continue their lives, which I believe has helped them cope. Their determination to persevere despite the hardships acts as an anchor for them,” he said.

Due to the constant attacks, Ehab’s family was forced to flee the house they owned for generations and move away to neighbouring countries. He said that his family’s home in Khartoum was seized.

Through all this, some of his extended family members have chosen to stay in the war-torn country, because they “have chosen the bond they have with their homeland and decided to stay,” Ehab said.

Gaza and West Bank

As with the entirety of the population in the Gaza Strip, Sharjah-based ZB’s family has been living in fear back home.

The Palestinian expat, who was born and raised in the UAE, has family members in both Nablus in the West Bank as well as in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians in the tiny enclave are under constant threat of bombardment, so for those with family members outside of it, keeping in touch is crucial. “I speak to my family in Gaza maybe 1-2 times a week, as I’m always worried,” she said. Internet access is limited, so ZB said that even though it’s sometimes difficult to contact her family members, she still tries to call when she can.

“My greatest wish is for the end of suffering, the lifting of restrictions, and a future where families can rebuild their lives and children can dream freely without fear.”

Tala SH, a dietician working in Dubai, traces her roots to Palestine, in the small city of Qalqilya. Born in Jordan, she moved to the UAE when she was a month old and continues living here at 22-years-old.

Her uncles, aunts, and cousins remain in Qalqilya, where Tala regularly stays in touch with them. However, it is by no means an easy feat. A simple message sent to her aunt’s phone can be a cause for concern for authorities. “One of my aunties is hard to get in touch with since there is a regular check on phones,” Tala said. “If my mom is able to contact her on WhatsApp, she deletes all the messages because she feels unsafe keeping them. Unfortunately, just asking about them will risk their safety,” she added. The situation in Qalqilya, Palestine, is challenging for her other family members as well, who work as farmers. Tala said that her family constantly lives in fear whilst at work, but they try to keep themselves safe. She said, “My family has farms, so they go to work every day and try to distribute some of the farm goods to their families and neighbours, but it’s not always safe to go to their work.” “I want peace and for my family out there and all families of Palestine to feel safe and protected,” she added. Ukraine Ukrainian resident Lena Feskova moved to Dubai after she got a job offer five months before Russia’s invasion into Ukrainian territory, in February of 2022. Apart from her mother, the rest of her family still live there, where the situation is dire. According to Lena, nowhere is safe in Ukraine. Power stations are the main target, she said, which means Ukrainians struggle without water, electricity, and heat, especially in the winter when temperatures dip to below zero degrees Celsius. Lena Feskova Lena tries to speak with relatives every single day, but it gets quite challenging as there are constant power cuts. Even when she is on a call with her family, Lena said that she hears sirens ringing in the background, warning against imminent airstrikes. But she said that she and her family power through these difficult times. For Lena’s family who remain in Ukraine, happiness can still be found amidst the looming missile attacks. “First snowfall, Christmas decorations or something as simple as charging your phone… War teaches you to be grateful for the smallest things,” she said. Now, as the world ushers in the New Year, Lena hopes for victory and peace for her home country. “I pray that next year I will be able to go to Ukraine and see the blue sky with no rockets in it. I pray that all families reunite and live a happy life with no fear for their lives. I want to see Ukraine as it was when I was a child — beautiful, independent and free,” Lena added. ALSO READ: UAE: Palestinian expats say 'tragedy and hope' have brought community closer, increased sense of identity UAE: Palestinian expats grapple with survivor's guilt, living far from home