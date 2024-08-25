E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Working in Abu Dhabi? How to sponsor residence visa for family

Individuals can apply through the TAMM website or mobile application

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 6:33 PM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 6:45 PM

Have you shifted to Abu Dhabi for work, and want to bring your family here? Residents in the UAE can sponsor the residence visas of their family. If you are working in the private sector or freezone in Abu Dhabi, you can apply for your family's visas through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP).

Individuals can apply through the TAMM website or mobile application. Here are the documents required, points to note, and fees.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Required documents

  • Passport of sponsor and sponsored
  • A recent coloured personal photo for the sponsored
  • Emirates ID of sponsor
  • Rental contract with sponsor's name

    Fees

    • Eservice fee - Dh28
    • ICP fee - Dh22
    • Issuance fee - Dh100
    • Request fee - Dh100
    • Security deposits - Dh5025

    Points to note

    • The passport must be valid for not less than (6) months when applying for an entry permit. To apply for an entry permit, proof of kinship and additional documents, such as financial guarantee document, may be requested by ICP
    • The sponsored person is not required to be inside the country to issue a residence visa. However, if the sponsored person is entering the country through an entry permit, he/she can stay for 60 days until the residency is issued
    • The husband is not allowed to sponsor a wife whose age is less than 18 years
    • To sponsor the spouse, a marriage contract certified by the UAE Embassy or the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required
    • Proof of relationship between the sponsor and the sponsored, such as birth certificate or marriage contract
    • If the document is issued by a foreign entity, the document must be translated into Arabic and certified by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    • If a contract is in the husband's name and the wife is the sponsor, a no-objection certificate from the husband must be attached

    ALSO READ:

    Web Desk

    More news from UAE