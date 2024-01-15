UAE: Expat wins Dh1 million in LuLu’s ‘Mall Millionaire’ raffle draw

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 7:50 AM

It’s been a lucky start to the new year for Abu Dhabi-based Jordanian expat Mohammad Sameer, who won a Dh1-million grand prize in the raffle draw held as part of the ‘Mall Millionaire’ promotional campaign.

The third edition of the promotion launched by Line Investments and Property – a shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu Group International, ran from December 8 till January 6.

During the campaign, shoppers who spend a minimum of Dh200 at any of the 13 participating LuLu malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra got a coupon number to enter the draw.

Sameer won with one of his 14 coupons entered into the draw.

“I have been in the UAE since 2017. It is for the first time that I have won a prize in any promotion or draw,” Sameer, the 42-year-old, told Khaleej Times.

Sameer, a father of three daughters, purchases products from LuLu about 3 to 4 times a month.

“Yes, LuLu has always been my preferred place to shop.”

Sameer is surprised at this unexpected windfall and plans to buy a house with the winnings.

“I didn’t expect to win. I am happy. I plan to buy a house and invest some money,” Sameer noted.

Apart from the grand prize, five winners drove away with new Forthing T5 Evo electric cars. Throughout the campaign, shoppers also won Lulu trolley vouchers, Dh20,000 Laka gift cards, and other prizes.

“Witnessing the joy and excitement among our shoppers has been rewarding,” said Wajeb Al Khoury, director of Line Investments and Property.

Throughout the campaign, participating malls offered incredible deals, rewards, entertainment shows, and more.

“The ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign’s third edition has not only offered fantastic shopping deals but also created unforgettable moments and happy winners,” Al Khoury underlined.

Biju George, general manager of Line Investments, added: “The overwhelming response to the campaign underscores our commitment to offering exceptional experiences to our shoppers.”

Participating malls in the campaign included Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Forsan Central Mall, Al Falah Central Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Gold Centre, Hameem Mall, and Mafraq Mall in Abu Dhabi as well as Al Foah Mall and Barari Outlet Mall in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Mall in Al Dhafra.

