UAE: Expat wins Dh1 million after transferring money as part of Al Ansari Exchange's summer promotion

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:53 PM

The 10th millionaire has been crowned as a part of Al Ansari Exchange's summer promotion.

Egyptian national Moustafa Abou Youssef became an instant millionaire. The winner became eligible for the draw after sending money through the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app. Additionally, the Summer Promotion named Khalifa Subaih Alkaabi, a UAE national, as the winner of a stunning brand-new Lexus UX.

The draw was held in the presence of senior officials of Al Ansari Exchange and representatives from the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai at the Metropolitan Hotel in Dubai today (Monday, September 18, 2023). The event was live-streamed on the company's social media platforms.

Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: "Our annual Summer Promotion is our way of giving back to our loyal customers who have placed their trust in us over the years. We are thrilled to have reached this milestone of our 10th millionaire, a testament to the success of our promotions. We thank our sponsor Bank Al Falah for their continuous support over the past few years and congratulate all the winners especially our newly named millionaire."

In addition to the grand prizes, Al Ansari Exchange made the Summer Promotion even more exciting with weekly draws throughout the campaign. A total of 12 “iPhone 14” smartphones were given away, along with cash prizes totalling Dh105,000 for nine lucky customers. Eight winners received Dh10,000 each, while one fortunate individual received Dh25,000. Remarkably, these winners represented 7 different nations, reflecting the incredible diversity of Al Ansari Exchange's customer base.

Al Ansari Exchange’s Summer Promotion 2023 ran from June 1 to August 31, 2023, and was open to all eligible transactions made via the Al Ansari Exchange branches, mobile app and digital channels.

