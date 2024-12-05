UAE: Expat falls to death at Jebel Jais, say social workers

A 32-year-old Indian expat from Kerala died after falling to his death from Jebel Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. SM, a Dubai resident, had gone camping in the popular destination with three friends during the long National Day break when the accident occurred.

Talking to Khaleej Times, his roommate, who did not want to reveal his identity, said, “Our friends who went with him said that he suddenly disappeared, and when they could not find him, they alerted the authorities."

“The group reached the mountain on Monday night and camped there,” said Nassar Al Maha, Incas president and World Malayali Council's representative.

"The tragic incident occurred early Tuesday morning. As the incident unfolded, his friends immediately alerted the police. The death was confirmed by the authorities, and his body was transferred to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah."

“Visitors must exercise caution in mountainous areas like Jebel Jais, especially while engaging in risky activities such as taking photos near cliff edges,” added Al Maha.

The roommate who travelled to the southern Indian state of Kerala yesterday said that SM’s body had been flown back home after completing all formalities. “Right now, I am at Kannur airport waiting to receive his body. His final rites will take place soon.”

He said SM and his friends often went on road trips and outings during holidays. "We both work in a company where I work in the body shop and he worked as a mechanical supervisor," he said. "I had some work in the office, so I could not join them. Otherwise, we usually go to such places together. That day, he left the office early and then travelled to Ras Al Khaimah with our other friends." Having known SM for over four years, he said he could not believe SM was gone. The two men along with a few others were roommates and lived together in an apartment in Al Quoz.