UAE: Expat beaten to death, 7 arrested as brawl erupts over Dh600 debt

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 12:30 PM

A Sharjah resident was killed in a brawl that erupted in an industrial area in the emirate on Wednesday, authorities said. Initial police investigations revealed that the fight started over a Dh600 debt.

The Sharjah Police said seven Asian expats were arrested for beating three siblings with sticks and knives, leaving one dead and others injured. The attackers were demanding that the brothers pay the money they owed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The incident began as a heated verbal argument, which escalated into a deadly physical attack, according to a report published on Arabic daily Al Khaleej. Those injured were rushed to the hospital while the suspects fled the scene.

As soon as the incident was reported, however, the Sharjah Police were able to identify and track down the attackers, leading to their arrest within two hours.

The seven individuals confessed to the assault, admitting they attacked the victims because of a financial issue, according to the Al Khaleej report.