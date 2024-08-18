E-Paper

UAE evacuates injured woman, family after traffic accident in Oman

The serious incident took place in Salalah

Image used for illustrative purpose only
Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 3:35 PM

An Emirati woman was evacuated after being involved in a serious traffic accident in Oman, according to the National Search and Rescue Centre on Sunday.

The accident that took place in Salalah, involved her family members too. Suffering from serious injuries, she was airlifted from Oman in an air ambulance, along with her family.


The citizen was evacuated swiftly to ensure she receives treatment in the UAE surrounded by her family.

The rescue operation was carried out by the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was the third successful air ambulance operation carried in Oman.


The ministry praised the efforts of Omani authorities who contributed to the medical evacuation by providing support to the UAE embassy in Muscat.

The authority also called on all travellers to exercise caution and care while travelling by land, to adhere to traffic laws, regulations and systems, and to follow the specified speed limit to preserve their safety and that of others.

In an earlier incident, an injured man and his family were evacuated from Oman after being involved in a traffic accident. A female citizen died in the same tragic incident.

The mission is part of the ministry's commitment to protect Emirati citizens abroad, while providing them with all the necessary support and quick response time in emergency situations.

