UAE evacuates injured woman, family after traffic accident in Oman

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 3:35 PM

An Emirati woman was evacuated after being involved in a serious traffic accident in Oman, according to the National Search and Rescue Centre on Sunday.

The accident that took place in Salalah, involved her family members too. Suffering from serious injuries, she was airlifted from Oman in an air ambulance, along with her family.

The citizen was evacuated swiftly to ensure she receives treatment in the UAE surrounded by her family.

The rescue operation was carried out by the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was the third successful air ambulance operation carried in Oman.

