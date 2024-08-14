UAE evacuates injured man, family after traffic accident in Oman kills one

The programme has seen 26,825 individuals register their willingness to donate and of these, more than 255 have become donors
The National Guard of the UAE, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday carried out a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident along with his family in the Sultanate of Oman. Watch video here:
The accident resulted in the death of a female citizen owing to fatal injuries. The accident victims were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.
After that, the injured person, with the cooperation of Omani authorities, was brought to the UAE on a National Guard search and rescue plane for further treatment with his family.
