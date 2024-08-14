UAE evacuates injured man, family after traffic accident in Oman kills one

Screengrab: Instagram/uae.ngc

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:48 PM

The National Guard of the UAE, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday carried out a medical evacuation mission for an injured person who was involved in a serious traffic accident along with his family in the Sultanate of Oman. Watch video here:

The accident resulted in the death of a female citizen owing to fatal injuries. The accident victims were transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

