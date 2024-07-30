UAE evacuates 148 critically ill patients from Gaza

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 10:07 PM

As part of its unwavering humanitarian commitment to Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the UAE, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has announced an emergency initiative to evacuate 85 critically ill and injured people.

The patients had cancer, injuries, blood diseases, congenital conditions, neurological conditions, cardiac and liver and renal disease, as per Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Sixty-three family members and care givers accompanied the patients.

The evacuees travelled to Abu Dhabi from Ramon Airport in Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive medical care in UAE hospitals.

Photo: Wam

The initiative reflects the importance of urgent humanitarian intervention to save lives, and embodies the UAE's strong commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza during the catastrophic conditions surrounding the Strip.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “At this critical time, we cannot overstate the importance of this mission to evacuate wounded and sick Palestinians to Abu Dhabi. This unprecedented route reflects the gravity of the humanitarian situation and our commitment to alleviating the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip and ensuring the delivery and distribution of relief aid through all available means, whether by land, sea or air."

"This initiative also underscores the UAE’s enduring and historic support for the Palestinian people, based on our strong belief in the importance of providing immediate relief and promoting peace to address the immense suffering," she added.