UAE airlines cancel, divert flights as several countries shut airspace amid rising regional tensions

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 10:39 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:46 PM

UAE based airlines have cancelled and rerouted several flights as airspaces were shut in several parts of the Middle East amid rising regional on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is rerouting a number of its flights on Tuesday (October 1) and Wednesday (October 2) in response to airspace restrictions, the airline confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Etihad also warned that the shutting of airspaces in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon on Tuesday — following Iran’s missile attacks on Israel — “is likely to cause some disruption and delay to a number of flights over the coming days".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Etihad Airways flights only operate through approved airspace, safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so,” added the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, noting: “This is a developing situation and the airline is continuously monitoring security and airspace updates.”

Etihad advised its customers to check their flight status on etihad.com. Passengers wishing to change their travel arrangements are encouraged to contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (+971) 600 555 666, or their travel agents.

Local carrier flydubai also rerouted and cancelled some of its flights in response to the ongoing events in the region.

flydubai flight FZ 143 to Amman International Airport (AMM) and FZ 157 to Ankara International Airport (ESB) returned to Dubai.

flydubai FZ 728 from Istanbul International Airport (IST) to Dubai International (DXB) returned to Istanbul.

flydubai flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel and Iran (with the exception of Bandar Abbas, Kish and Lar) have been cancelled on October 2 and 3.

Passengers connecting to these destinations will not be accepted for their onward travel, the airline said in a statement.