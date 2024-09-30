UAE: Esports league with Dh9 million prize pool to launch in March 2025; how to compete

May Hamdi started her career in 1984 at the Abu Dhabi Indian School where she easily integrated despite her Arab lineage
With a prize pool of Dh9 million, an e-gaming league is aiming to transform the competitive gaming landscape in the UAE. Set to kick off in March 2025, the Emirates Gaming League (EGL) will incorporate best practices from traditional sports while embracing the dynamic nature of esports.
Launched by the Emirates Esports Federation, in collaboration with ITW Universe, the league will attract some of the top gamers from across the world. "The EGL represents a unique opportunity to discover and develop Emirati talent in esports, enhancing the competitive environment and encouraging players to improve their skills while engaging with the community," said Saeed Al Taher, Secretary General of the Emirates Esports Association.
The EGL seeks to establish a comprehensive framework for esports, recognising it as a distinct and evolving industry. By categorising competitions into various game genres — including racing, fighting, and sports — the league aims to engage a diverse audience of gamers.
This initiative is part of a broader vision to position the UAE as a premier destination for esports, aligning with the gaming strategies of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Participants of the league will receive a fixed match fee totalling Dh5.5 million, regardless of match outcomes, in addition to more than Dh3 million prize pool for winning teams. The EGL will feature six franchises, each with a roster of eight players, of which five will compete in matches.
All international professional teams must include an Emirati player. This will give a projected 4,000 Emirati participants the opportunity to develop their skills, expand their experience and share their expertise.
A key focus will be on player development, providing both established athletes and emerging talents the chance to excel in a structured environment.
The league will span three months, featuring six days of intense competition alongside an exciting e-gaming carnival, expected to draw over 30,000 attendees. This carnival will be open to the public, allowing fans to engage in gaming activities and enjoy performances by top international artists.
To compete in the EGL, players must be at least 16 years old, possess valid identification, and adhere to the league’s code of conduct and performance standards. Registration will be conducted through the official EGL website, with detailed instructions to follow.
Major streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming will showcase the league, offering audiences access to live events and exclusive content.
The EGL promises to be a transformative step for the esports industry, creating a vibrant, inclusive, and professionally rewarding environment for gamers and fans alike.
The league aspires to attract approximately Dh4 billion in investment over the next decade into the industry, significantly impacting the global esports scene. The league will be accessible across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, console, and virtual reality, ensuring a wide reach for players.
