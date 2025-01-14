UAE employees demand higher housing, transport allowances amidst rising rents, new Salik gates

Employees in the UAE are demanding higher housing, transportation and children’s school allowances and benefits from employers due to an increase in rentals and the introduction of new road toll gates in Dubai, say recruitment consultants.

Mayank Patel, SVP Adecco and head of EEMEA, said as the cost of living rises in the UAE, employees are increasingly voicing demands for better compensation and benefits to help manage their expenses.

“Many employees are requesting an increase in their housing allowances, transportation allowance or adjustments to their salary packages to cover the basic cost of living and transport. One of the key talent attraction strategy for senior-level executives could be education allowances or wellness and lifestyle perks,” he said.

Mayank Patel

Rents have been on the rise over the past four years with demand outpacing supply in terms of availability of new residential units as more residents flock in, doubling rentals in some of the areas.

Similarly, Salik Company installed two new toll gates in November and it will also introduce new variable pricing across its 10 toll gates with peak hours rates of Dh6 and zero tariffs from 1am to 6am.

Considering these trends, Patel said employers could evaluate their compensation strategies and offer tailored solutions to meet employee expectations while maintaining a competitive edge.

Dina Tawfik, vice president of growth at Bayt.com, said they have observed requests for higher allowances from employees, especially in areas where there are hikes like housing, transportation and day-to-day essentials overall.

“Sometimes, employees prefer flexible benefits whether it is school fee benefits, travel allowances and housing-related overall. Then employers approach these requests with flexibility and creativity, often finding themselves in a much better position in terms of attracting and retaining the talent that they have. Ultimately, competitive packages address the real-life concerns which are commuting cost and children’s education cost. All of these help with job satisfaction overall,” Tawfik told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Dina Tawfik