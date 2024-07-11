E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Popular Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passes away

Al-Kaabi is counted among the first poets to have founded the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: X/@alameemi
Photo: X/@alameemi

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:31 PM

Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:39 PM

Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Kaabi passed away on Thursday. Sultan Al-Amimi, Chairman of the Emirates Writers Union, posted about the poet's death on his X handle.

"Today, the poetry scene has lost one of its greatest poets," wrote Sultan Al-Amimi, as he offered condolences to the family of the deceased and "all the honorable Bani Kaab".


Considered as one of the first poets to have founded the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi, Al-Kaabi leaves behind a legacy of national and social poetry. He was also a member of the Al Ain City Poets Council, and one of the founders of the council on Abu Dhabi Television.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


According to media reports, funeral prayers for the deceased will be held Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE