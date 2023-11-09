UAE: Emirati nurses ‘exemplary soldiers’ during times of crisis

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 3:58 PM

Emirati nurses have excelled in their profession and become successful global role models, Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, noted in a speech delivered at a healthcare event in Abu Dhabi.

Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, the second International Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Congress, is being organised by Burjeel Holdings over three days at ADNEC.

Sheikha Fatima, in the official inauguration address delivered on her behalf by Sheikha Hessa Bint Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, praised the contributions of Emirati nurses in serving the nation and the “unlimited support” provided by the UAE’s visionary leadership.

“By Allah’s grace, and thanks to the immense support of our wise leadership, Emirati nurses have excelled in their profession, becoming exemplary role models both locally and globally.”

Sheikha Fatima, the Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, lauded the dedication, strength and resilience shown by Emirati nurses.

“We take great pride in the community support for the Emirati nurses in their profession, through their belief in her role and the importance of her presence in the healthcare sector to serve the nation and provide support. Emirati nurses have been exemplary soldiers during times of crisis, which was evident during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The three-day conference has brought together more than 1,200 healthcare professionals from 20 countries.

“In this congress, it gives me great pleasure to celebrate the contributions of nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals. We are proud of the efforts of our healthcare institutions, including Burjeel Holdings, which works to enhance the capabilities of its staff, alongside other professionals, to align with the ambitions and aspirations of the United Arab Emirates.”

Nurses in leadership roles

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, underlined the patronage of Sheikha Fatima for the event as an honour and highlighted the growing recognition of the value of nursing leadership.

“Nurses are increasingly taking on leadership roles in hospitals around the world, and in Burjeel Holdings. They are well-positioned to lead in healthcare settings because they have a deep understanding of patient care and the healthcare delivery system.”

Dr Shamsheer pointed out the support offered by Burjeel Holdings’ medical team to the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation in Gaza.

“It is a testament to their unwavering dedication and selflessness.”

Dr Aysha Al Mahri, congress president, and deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City, said: “The conference comprises 12 scientific tracks focused on the themes of development, empowerment, and sustainability. There will be presentations of 160 scientific research papers, featuring over 60 international expert speakers, both from within and outside the country.”

The congress will also feature live broadcasts of surgical procedures conducted with the da Vinci Xi robotic system.

“This innovative approach aims to empower nursing staff by enabling them to enhance their efficiency and keep pace with technological advancements and artificial intelligence, alongside the medical team,” Dr Al Mahri added.

Tribute to first Emirati nurse

The conference paid tribute to the late Salma Salim Al Sharhan, the first Emirati nurse, who served thousands of people and dedicated 52 years of hard work to healthcare. The honour was received on her behalf by her family.

On the first day of the conference, the Emirati Nursing Youth Forum was launched, which provided a platform for local students and trainee nurses with an opportunity to engage with their experienced colleagues and establish channels for continuous communication. On the closing day, Emirati youth representatives will present their recommendations to the participants.

