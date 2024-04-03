UAE: Emirati ministers, rabbi, Sikhs join BAPS Hindu temple's first Ramadan event

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan with Swami Brahmaviharidas at BAPS temple. Photos: Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 11:04 AM

Embracing the spirit of the holy month, the newly opened BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted its first Ramadan event uniting people from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds for a special evening of spiritual reflection, dialogue and community bonding.

Titled ‘Omsiyyat’ , the Ramadan cultural evening was followed by suhoor made by the volunteers of the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Mureikha, off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.

Held against the imposing backdrop of the magnificent architectural marvel, the historic interfaith event brought together Emirati ministers, a rabbi, a vicar, representatives of the Bohra and Sikh communities, heads of government departments, ambassadors, diplomats, community leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and overseas guests.

Among those who graced the occasion were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development.

Sheikh Nahyan underlined that India and the UAE are joined together by a special relationship and strong connection in a world torn by division and strife rather than common purpose and cooperation.

“The India-UAE relations are based on many common interests and values. We cherish our friendship with the people of India and look forward to enhancing and strengthening this wonderful relationship now and in the future.”

Sheikh Nahyan praised the BAPS Sanstha for hosting an interfaith gathering celebrating the holy month.

“This is a great opportunity for us to collectively reflect on our good fortune of living and working in the UAE. It’s also an opportunity to appreciate the significance of peace, tolerance, human fraternity, and interfaith harmony in the country,” Sheikh Nahyan noted.

Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, who led the temple project from the BAPS Sanstha, thanked the UAE leaders and ministers for their constant love and support.

“This is a month of self-discipline and self-introspection. It’s a month of expressing our gratitude and generosity. It’s also a month of genune feelings and friendship. I feel that all the blessings of all the fasting you have done, all the rituals and ceremonies and prayers you have performed, have all been collected in this premises today,” Swami Brahmaviharidas told the attendees.

Later, Swami Brahmaviharidas narrated a moral tale promoting love, friendship, and harmony.

The interfaith event was marked by engaging discussions among attendees fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the multicultural environment in the UAE. Later, there were traditional cultural performances, and attendees were treated to sumptuous pure vegetarian food made by the BAPS volunteers.