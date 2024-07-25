UAE: Emirati artist Daen Juma Al Tamimi passes away

The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Emirati artist Daen Juma Al Tamimi, who made significant contributions in the progress of Emirati and GCC drama and television, has passed away. He was 75.
Mourning his death, Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in a post on X, said "the late artist will be missed on screens and theatres."
"His artistic works will remain a witness to a journey of sincerity and achievement that strengthened and enriched the cultural scene in the Emirates and the region," she added.
Al Tamimi began his artistic career in 1971 and established himself as a towering figure among the first generation of Emirati artists. His works include Qawm Antar, Al Jeeran and Dhilal Al Madhi.
Humaid Qutami. former Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, too, mourned Al Tamimi's death.
Praising the veteran artist, Qutami said: "He was honest in his work and sincere in his giving. He contributed to establishing local television drama and successful and purposeful theatrical works. He is from the generation of art pioneers in the Emirates..."
ALSO READ:
The authority urged people to follow all safety instructions issued in the North American country
Some government services and airport operations were among those hit by the cyber outage in the Emirates
Users have been advised to circulate this information to their subsidiaries and partners
The Muhibah Angklung, a 36-member ensemble from West Java, performed a series of shows at the Cultural Foundation and Mushrif Mall
An Indian woman who also hit the jackpot remains uncontactable
The service will be available to customers holding credit cards of 5 banks
This marks an increase compared to July 2023, with 1,364 more pensioners and beneficiaries
The initiative will support eligible newly married nationals, who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book