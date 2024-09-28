UAE: Emirates Red Crescent denies report claiming misuse of field hospital in Chad

On September 23, UAE and US endorsed the Common Principles for Cooperation on AI
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has denied allegations that a UAE field hospital in Chad is being misused.
One news story claimed that the hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjarass was "being used for activities other than humanitarian work", an accusation that the ERC said was false and baseless.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"It is disturbing that the humanitarian and charitable efforts of the ERC could be subjected to false allegations or politicised in such a manner," the organisation said in a statement issued on Saturday.
The media report failed to provide any evidence for the accusation — "because no such evidence exists", it added.
The ERC also rejected allegations that said it had refused requests by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to access the Amdjarass facility.
"We will work with the IFRC to determine how such entry could have been prevented, as access to the hospital area falls within the jurisdiction of the local authorities in the host country," it said.
Established in July 2023, the Amjadrass facility has been supporting vulnerable populations, including Sudanese refugees who are fleeing the conflict in their home country. It was set up soon after the crisis in Sudan erupted in April 2023 and after offers to establish a field hospital in Sudanese territory was rejected, the ERC said.
The hospital has so far treated 8,808 Sudanese and 19,658 Chadians, in addition to conducting 550 surgeries, the ERC said.
Here are some photos of facility, taken in 2023, showing its operations:
"In operating the Amdjarass facility, the ERC's sole focus remains on providing essential medical care in these challenging circumstances to the most urgent cases," it added.
The organisation said the allegations were "reckless and harmful" and put "the safety of humanitarian personnel at risk".
"Allegations of this kind jeopardise our ability to effectively deliver vital aid to those in need," it added.
Besides the Amjadrass facility, the ERC has set up another field hospital in Abéché, which has treated 21,761 patients.
"These UAE field hospitals are a critical lifeline for civilians in need, offering treatment to Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict, as well as Chadian residents. Our services are extended to all civilians in need, regardless of nationality, age, gender, or political affiliation," the statement said.
(Inputs from Wam)
ALSO READ:
On September 23, UAE and US endorsed the Common Principles for Cooperation on AI
Whether you're a driver or an Emirati traveller, this guide can help
Dubai Police have also documented 272 violations from January to June of this year, according to the director of the Ports Police Station
The UAE President acknowledged Trump's effort to bolster the partnership between the two countries
'This is a testament to how far we’ve come – from the desert to space', Dubai Ruler said during the call five years ago
KT visits a school transport provider’s operations hub to know how it ensures safe and smooth bus rides for students every day
Ahmad Al Hafiti was invited by the late Sheikh Zayed to his farm, in 1997, while studying in London