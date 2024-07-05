E-Paper

UAE: Emirates Post's select branches now open on Saturdays

The branches will operate from 8.00am to 8.00pm

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 8:39 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 9:10 PM

Several branches of Emirates Post will now remain open on Saturdays as well. The official postal operator for the UAE made this announcement on social media platforms.

The select branches will operate from 8.00 am to 8.00pm, it further said.

Here is the list of the branches that will now be operational on Saturdays:


  • Abu Dhabi Central
  • Al Ain Central
  • Bani Yas
  • Al Musafah
  • Dubai Central
  • Deira
  • Al Khor
  • Al Barsha
  • Sharjah Central
  • Ajman Central
  • Umm Al Quwain Central
  • Ras Al Khairnah Central
  • Al Fujairah Central

Web Desk

