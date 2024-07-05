UAE: Emirates Post's select branches now open on Saturdays

Country has topped in expat essentials such as no bureaucratic hurdles, red-tapism and complicated immigration laws, according to a study by InterNations
Several branches of Emirates Post will now remain open on Saturdays as well. The official postal operator for the UAE made this announcement on social media platforms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The select branches will operate from 8.00 am to 8.00pm, it further said.
Here is the list of the branches that will now be operational on Saturdays:
ALSO READ:
Country has topped in expat essentials such as no bureaucratic hurdles, red-tapism and complicated immigration laws, according to a study by InterNations
Now, the emirate has four restaurants holding the distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition
If you are topping up balance or recharging your mobile phone from a search engine, make sure you use the correct link and the website of the entity, TDRA said
Recently, police in Abu Dhabi also warned motorists to watch out for tyre bursts after 22 traffic accidents were recorded in 2023
Restaurants in Dubai, other emirates are also holding American Independence Day celebrations and have popular American food on offer
The mammal became endangered while facing threats including illegal hunting, entrapments, accidental capture in fishing nets and habitat loss
These courts would be equipped to handle the growing number of cases involving online fraud, data breaches, and other cyber-related offences
With the onset of the holidays, parents are struggling to limit their children's use of digital devices