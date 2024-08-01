UAE: Emirates Draw to apply for 'second lottery licence', gaming opportunities

Dubai cybersecurity experts say strict adherence of copyright is most vital for protection from hackers
Emirates Draw is keen to apply for a “second lottery licence” and “other gaming opportunities”, the company said in a statement issued Thursday. This comes days after the UAE announced The Game LLC as the country’s first licensed lottery operator.
"We respect and commend the UAE government's dedication to establishing regulated gaming industry standards that protect consumers and ensure fairness and transparency,” Emirates Draw said.
As announced on Sunday by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC is currently the only authorised lottery in the UAE. It will operate under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’. The exact type of games it will offer has not been revealed yet.
"In almost three years, we have awarded over $50 million in prizes to nearly one million players, while also supporting community initiatives and environmental causes. This commitment to making a meaningful difference fuels our passion every day,” said Emirates Draw.
Raffle draw operators like Emirates Draw and Mahzooz had paused their UAE operations from January 1, 2024, in compliance with directives from the GCGRA. Both operators had previously said that they applied for the national lottery licence.
After not having secured the licence, Mahzooz said this week that it is planning “exciting new ventures”, details of which it will announce “soon”.
Set up last year, the GCGRA is an independent executive entity within the UAE federal government that regulates, licenses, and supervises all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE. Commercial gaming refers to any activity of chance — or combination of chance and skill — “where an amount of money, in cash or cash equivalents, is wagered … for the purpose of winning a sum of money or other valuable items”.
Unlicensed commercial gaming in the UAE is illegal for both operators and players, with the GCGRA warning of “severe penalties” for violators.
