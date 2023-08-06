UAE embassy in Vienna issues warning for citizens in Slovenia over weather conditions

As of Saturday, at least three people had died in what the Prime Minister called the country's 'worst natural disaster' in recent times

Photo: Reuters

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 4:51 PM

The UAE embassy in Vienna, Austria has issued a warning for citizens in the neighbouring country of Slovenia.

The Alpine country was hit with torrential rains and devastating floods, in what Prime Minister Robert Golob called the "worst natural disaster in the country's (recent) history," according to AFP, which also reported that at least three people had lost their lives in the downpour - two Dutch citizens and one Slovenian.

The embassy called on UAE citizens in Slovenia to exercise caution during the inclement weather, and urged that they "follow the instructions issued by Slovenian authorities."

It has also provided two numbers to call in case of emergency - 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ: