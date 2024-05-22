E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE eliminates more than 400 mosquito sites in anti-dengue campaign

GPS technology was used to map mosquito breeding sites and an insect lab was established to test pesticides

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Screengrab / A video from the Ministry of Health and Prevention
Photo: Screengrab / A video from the Ministry of Health and Prevention

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:27 PM

Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:49 PM

UAE health authorities have stamped out a total of 409 sites where dengue-causing mosquitoes were found, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Concerns over dengue fever had emerged after the heaviest rain on record flooded several UAE neighbourhoods, creating ponds of stagnant water that could easily become mosquito breeding sites. Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.


Several measures have been taken to fight dengue fever in the UAE, said Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as the matter was taken up in a Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has used the latest GPS technologies to map and wipe out mosquito breeding sites across the country, Al Owais said, responding to a question from an FNC member.

Nine specialised teams from the Emirates Health Services were also deployed across the northern emirates to support the nationwide anti-dengue drive. An insect laboratory was set up to evaluate mosquito samples and test pesticides' effectiveness.

Mohap also conducted more than 1,200 mosquito surveys and analysed 309 DNA samples in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE