UAE elected president of Arab Parliament

The UAE has been elected as president of the Arab Parliament during the procedural session of the fourth legislative term, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday.

Mohammed Ahmad Al Yamahi, a member of the Federal National Council (FNC), was elected as the president of the Parliament.

The UAE, represented by the FNC Parliamentary Division, previously held the presidency of the Arab Parliament for two consecutive terms from 2012 to 2016, in recognition of the effective role of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy and its contributions to the activities and work of the Arab Parliament since its inception.

