UAE, Egyptian Presidents hold meeting to discuss bilateral relations

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, in New Alamein City as part of a private visit lasting several days.
During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President discussed the strong fraternal relations between their countries across wide-ranging areas of cooperation. They explored ways to enhance these ties at all levels, aiming to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity. Additionally, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.
Sheikh Mohamed and President El-Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing consultation on various issues. They commended the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt, which are evident in their close coordination.
The leaders also toured New Alamein City, receiving briefings on its key landmarks and inspecting the progress of ongoing construction and development projects.
At the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, the President departed from El Alamein Airport. He was bid farewell by El-Sisi, accompanied by several senior officials.
