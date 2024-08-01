E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE, Egyptian Presidents hold meeting to discuss bilateral relations

The leaders toured New Alamein City and received briefings on its key landmarks and inspected the ongoing construction

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
FILE
FILE

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:19 PM

Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:20 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, in New Alamein City as part of a private visit lasting several days.

During their meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President discussed the strong fraternal relations between their countries across wide-ranging areas of cooperation. They explored ways to enhance these ties at all levels, aiming to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples for further progress and prosperity. Additionally, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern.


Sheikh Mohamed and President El-Sisi reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing consultation on various issues. They commended the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Egypt, which are evident in their close coordination.

The leaders also toured New Alamein City, receiving briefings on its key landmarks and inspecting the progress of ongoing construction and development projects.


At the conclusion of his visit to Egypt, the President departed from El Alamein Airport. He was bid farewell by El-Sisi, accompanied by several senior officials.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE