UAE educators push for AI learning in schools to make students job ready

Educators in the UAE are increasingly calling for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into school curricula as they elaborate on the need to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary in a rapidly evolving digital world.

With AI, teachers said, schools can offer personalised learning experiences, improve student engagement, and support teachers in providing data-driven insights to students.

Meanwhile, a new research commissioned by PowerSchool and YouGov revealed that more than 90 per cent of educators in the UAE and Saudi Arabia stressed that the current education system needs AI and other advanced technologies to improve learning outcomes.

Critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity

Khaleej Times reached out to several headteachers who highlighted that AI is already transforming educational practices.

Louis La Grange, Head of Science for KG- Grade 5, ICT and STEAM teacher at Uptown International School, Mirdiff, said, “I am in favour of teaching AI at the school level. Teaching AI, coding, and robotics progressively based on age is essential as these skills are becoming integral to daily life. For younger students, tools like Scratch, Minecraft Education, and simple programming in JavaScript and Python foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. Older students can explore more advanced AI applications, focusing on quality inputs and outputs, emphasising research and ethical frameworks.”

Louis La Grang

Navigating challenges of mastering a language

Additionally, 90 per cent of respondents of the survey agree that the education experience must be personalised to cater to the diverse needs of students.

Around 79 per cent of educators in the UAE advocate for teaching AI from an early age. Additionally, the research shows 88 per cent of educators emphasised the need for more professional development to keep up with AI advancements.

La Grange stressed in today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, technology is reshaping how students learn and engage with content. Among these advancements, artificial intelligence stands out as a transformative ally, particularly for students navigating the challenges of mastering English as a second language.

“AI can assist students in learning, especially those with English as a second language, by building arguments, prompting critical thinking, and supporting language skills. We had a huge influx of Chinese students for example and it helped me a lot to assist these students. It’s also a powerful tool for research, coding, troubleshooting, and even creating quizzes or discussion prompts, enhancing both teaching and learning.”

Framing policies imperative

The long-serving teacher emphasised that many schools are formulating policies on the use of AI, and his school is doing the same, describing it as a “working document”.

“Educators must guide students in using AI ethically and responsibly, ensuring they balance curiosity with critical awareness. Schools must develop adaptable AI policies while recognising the importance of human element in teaching. As adults we may be skeptical but students are very curious and open minded about new technology. Therefore, teachers’ play a pivotal role in exposing students to technology and empowering them to master it within an ethical and balanced framework,” La Grange added.

According to the survey, 51 per cent of teachers identified the automation of repetitive and time-consuming tasks as the primary advantage of using AI tools, including features like assigning homework. Additionally, 49 per cent highlighted its role in attendance tracking, while another 49 per cent stressed on its usefulness in sending reminders.

Empowering teachers by automating routine tasks