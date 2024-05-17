Mild earthquake hits UAE, residents feel tremors

One expat never wanted to live in a ground-floor apartment again after seeing how floods destroyed her home; another vowed to avoid units on higher levels after having to climb 12 floors down
A small 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the UAE on Friday night.
The National Centre of Meteorology said that it was "slightly felt by residents". The quake struck Al Halah at 9.57pm UAE time, at a depth of 5km.
The quake took place "without any effect UAE".
