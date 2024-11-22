UAE: e& warns of scammers offering free 53GB data for National Day

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

UAE telecommunications provider e& has advised its customers be careful of fake offers going around on social media.

A WhatsApp message has been doing the rounds which promotes a free 53GB data package to coincide with UAE's 53rd National Day (now called Eid Al Etihad).

The fake WhatsApp post reads: "UAE 53rd National Day special offer: 53GB available on all networks* I got mine! It's valid for three months.*"

The post adds a link and says 'Click here.'

Telecom major e& said on Instagram: "Stay alert —ignore suspicious links and verify offers before clicking."