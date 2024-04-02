UAE: Du network down? Hundreds of users report outage; operator clarifies

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 8:21 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 10:31 PM

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include current status and operator's statement.

UAE residents using Du telecom services reported experiencing network issues on Tuesday evening, with many unable to use applications on their devices.

"The trouble started an hour ago (7pm). I tried to play some music on YouTube on my TV and phone, but both were not working," said Aman D, who lives in JVC, adding that his friends in Downtown Dubai, Bur Dubai, and Abu Dhabi reported connectivity issues too. The expat said he was having trouble with social media platform Snapchat as well.

Kareem Mazhar wrote on X, "Seems like a company wide issue, same here in Business Bay and some mobile services are disrupted too."

Around 7:30pm, Downdetector recorded a surge in the number of users reporting issues with the Du network.

Tina Saguil, a Dubai expat who lives in Damac Hills 2, said, "For a while, our Internet connection was on and off and now, it’s gone completely. We thought we forgot to pay our Du bill but realised others are facing the same issue.”

Shortly after, social media platforms were inundated with reports of the disruption.

However, the telecom company clarified that the brief disruptions reported by users were "not due to any outages or faults within the Du network".

In a statement, the company said it is "collaborating with partners and international ISP (internet service providers) to ascertain the incident. At the outset, we want to assure our users that we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of network performance and will continue our vigilant oversight of all our systems."

As of 9.45pm, users have reported services are back to normal.

