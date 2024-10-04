UAE doctors warn gut issues linked to Parkinson’s Disease, new study confirms

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Digestive issues, such as ulcers in the oesophagus or stomach, may raise the risk of Parkinson’s disease by 76 per cent, a new study has revealed, which doctors in the UAE have also confirmed.

The research that’s recently been published in the European Medical Journal titled, 'Upper Gastrointestinal Mucosal Damage and Subsequent Risk of Parkinson Disease' has shown that patients who had upper Gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal disease, compared to those who did not, were more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than a decade later.

Gut-brain axis

Dr Mohamed Ahmed Elshobary, specialist head and clinical lecturer at the Centre of Gastroenterology at Thumbay University Hospital, said, “The gut and brain are intricately connected through a system known as the gut-brain axis, which means that issues in the digestive system can influence brain function and the nervous system. For instance, when gut issues arise, they can lead to inflammation — a response from the body’s immune system that has been linked to various neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's.”

Doctors emphasised that the gut produces crucial chemicals, such as neurotransmitters like serotonin, that play essential roles in regulating mood and cognitive functions. Therefore, if digestive problems affect the production of these chemicals, it could adversely impact brain health.

Dr Amal Upadhyay, Consultant Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Medcare Hospital Sharjah said, “The study also mentioned that patients with constipation and dysphagia were also more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD) later in life. These symptoms are well-known associations of PD and it is possible that GI symptoms tend to appear much ahead of the actual neurological symptoms.”

Network of neurons

Medics explained the gut has a rich network of neurons, just like the brain, and many neurotransmitters are common between neurons in these diverse locations.

“Deficiency in neurotransmitters could manifest in GI symptoms as well as neurological symptoms and this is well known. What needs to be appreciated is that the gut-related symptoms may appear much sooner in life. Related factors may also include chronic use of medicines used to treat these symptoms, lifestyle that contributes to these symptoms and so many more factors,” he added.

Healthcare professionals also highlighted that not only upper gut problems but even lower gut problems like constipation and IBS (constipation variant) can also act as risk factors for PD if not treated effectively.