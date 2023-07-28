UAE doctors raise awareness on World Hepatitis Day

The viral infection primarily affects the liver, but it can also have significant effects on the kidneys

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 4:28 PM

Today, July 28, is World Hepatitis Day (WHD) and it is the best time to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the liver and kidney against hepatitis to live a long and healthy life, a couple of UAE doctors told Khaleej Times.

Dr Prem Geovanni Johnson, specialist nephrology at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais, explained: “Hepatitis is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver, but it can also have significant effects on the kidneys and potentially lead to kidney injury and liver cirrhosis under certain circumstances.”

There are several types of viral hepatitis, including hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, with hepatitis B and C being the most common culprits for these complications.

Dr Johnson noted one of the kidney-related complications that can arise from hepatitis involves inflammation and damage to the glomeruli, which are the tiny filters in the kidneys responsible for filtering blood and removing waste products. As a result, the kidneys' ability to function properly is compromised, leading to having presence of protein in the urine and potential impairment of kidney function.

He added: “When a person is infected with hepatitis B or C, the immune response against the virus can lead to ongoing inflammation and damage to liver cells over an extended period. As liver cells are repeatedly injured, the liver attempts to repair itself, leading to the formation of scar tissue, which impairs the liver's ability to function properly.”

“This condition is known as cirrhosis and liver cirrhosis can lead to liver failure, liver cancer, and various complications, including increased blood pressure in the liver's portal vein, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, and more,” Dr Johnson further explained.

Not everyone, however, who contracts hepatitis B or C will develop liver cirrhosis or kidney injury. “The progression of these complications varies among individuals and can be influenced by factors such as the person's immune response, genetics, lifestyle, and the duration of the infection before diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Johnson underlined.

End hepatitis

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday, WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "Millions of people are living with undiagnosed and untreated hepatitis worldwide, even though we have better tools than ever to prevent, diagnose and treat it. WHO remains committed to supporting countries to expand the use of those tools, including increasingly cost-effective curative medication, to save lives and end hepatitis.”

Early treatment

Dr Najib Zeidan, consultant gastroenterologist at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, noted prevention and early treatment of hepatitis are the key in reducing the risk of developing severe liver and kidney complications.

He noted: “Hepatitis B can be prevented with vaccination, and both Hepatitis B and C can be treated with antiviral medications. More importantly, regular monitoring and follow-up are crucial for those at risk of hepatitis.”

It is important also to know how hepatitis is transmitted. Dr Zeidan said: “Type A virus is transmitted through eating contaminated food or drink; while Type B and C are transmitted mainly by blood product and sexual contact. Vaccines are available for both Type A & B, while studies are still going for Type C vaccine.

He reiterated: “Viral hepatitis infections are common and the symptoms could vary. In most cases they are treatable with good prognosis in a short time. But prevention is always a path that should be followed.”

ALSO READ: