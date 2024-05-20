E-Paper

UAE: Doctor saves life of traffic accident victims, honoured by police

She provided first aid to the injured until the arrival of the ambulance

Photo: Instagram/Ajman Police
Photo: Instagram/Ajman Police

Published: Mon 20 May 2024, 3:29 PM

Last updated: Mon 20 May 2024, 3:56 PM

Dr. Noor Sabah was recognised by Ajman police on Monday (May 20) for her heroic deed in saving the lives of major traffic accident victims in the emirate.

The doctor was driving her car in the Masfour area in Ajman when she saw that there was an accident.


Upon seeing the accident, she immediately parked her car and headed towards the victims, providing them with first aid until the ambulance came.


Dr. Sabah thanked Ajman Police, saying that what she did was a national and moral duty.



