UAE: Do you know this man who won $1 million? Dubai Duty Free is looking for him

Photo: Supplied

An Indian man was among the latest winners of Dubai Duty Free's (DDF) Millennium Millionaire promotion — but he cannot be reached. Until now, he doesn't know that he just got $1 million richer.

Arulraj Thavasimani, based in India, won the jackpot with a ticket he purchased at Dubai International Airport's Concourse A on December 20.

"He is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his newfound wealth," DDF said as it announced the winners from the draw held on Wednesday.

Thavasimani is officially is the 244th Indian national to have hit the $1-million prize in the popular Dubai Duty Free raffle draw.

Besides this man, a 43-year-old chief financial officer in Dubai is also starting the new year with an extra $1-million cash in his bank account.

Dutch expat Robert Korbijn, who works at an investment company in the emirate, said it was a "life-changing win".