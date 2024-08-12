UAE: Do you give children phones to stop them from crying? It could make them crankier

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

An Abu Dhabi-based expert has called on parents to avoid using technology to stop their children from crying. Parents often give phones or other devices to toddlers during mealtimes, or to keep them occupied.

“In today’s digital age, it's not uncommon for parents to hand their phones to children as a quick fix — to quiet them down or keep them entertained,” Maryam Hassani, acting head of Trends & Innovation at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), told Khaleej Times.

Recent research published in Frontiers in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry refers to this practice as “digital pacifiers”, which are used by parents to avoid or manage tantrums in their children.

While effective in the short run, the child won’t learn to regulate their emotions, leading to “poorer effortful control and anger management”. It may result in “increased dependence” on the digital device, “screen time tantrums” and screen addiction.

Maryam Hassani

Talking to Khaleej Times, Hassani advised parents to be mindful of their own device use around children. “If children notice that a phone or tablet is a go-to distraction for their parents, they're likely to adopt similar habits.

“Young children are incredibly perceptive and often mimic the behaviour they see. Maintaining eye contact and engaging directly with your child, without the interruption of screens, helps build a stronger bond and makes them feel valued and secure.”

She advised parents to approach screen-based games with the same consideration as traditional toys like building blocks or puzzles. “Opt for interactive and educational games that you can enjoy together. This not only makes screen time more meaningful but also strengthens your relationship with your child.”

Is there a ‘right age’ for devices?

At seven, children in the UAE are among the youngest in the world to receive their first mobile device, according to a research by Norton. The ‘My First Device’ report also found that children in the country desire mobile screen time more than candy or sweets.

Hassani said that deciding when to give kids their first phones and how much screen time to allow isn’t a one-size-fits-all scenario.

“The type of screen time matters. Are they using it for educational apps, connecting with family, or just scrolling through social media? Each serves a different purpose and has different impact.”

She advised parents to help children become responsible digital citizens. “To strike a balance, consider their time as a whole. They need room for offline play, physical activity, schoolwork, reading, social interactions, and sleep. Screen time should complement these other areas, not dominate them.”

Using screens for learning

Maryam advised parents to use technology as a tool for learning and growth. “Before diving into a new app or game, ask yourself, ‘Will this enhance my child’s development?’ Opt for platforms that encourage imaginative play, goal-setting, or personal exploration. These types of interactions are not just entertaining, they’re educational and enriching.”

She also called for integrating simple rules at home like device-free meal times. “This practice not only strengthens family bonds but also nurtures vital social skills in your child. By prioritising meaningful conversations and shared experiences, you’re setting the stage for deeper connections and a healthier relationship with technology.”