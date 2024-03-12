UAE: Disney, Warner Bros to feature in 2nd Sharjah Animation Conference

Photos: WAM

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is set to return with the 2nd edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC), a first-of-its-kind event that brings the vibrancy and creativity of the animation and publishing industry into the spotlight.

From May 1 to 5, Expo Centre Sharjah will transform into a canvas where the global elite of animation leaders, artists, thinkers, and creators gather to deliberate and sketch the future of this evolving art form.

The conference boasts an exceptional line-up featuring experts from industry giants such as Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony. Participants can look forward to an enriching programme that includes workshops, dynamic discussion sessions, screenings of acclaimed international films, and diverse exhibitions curated by some of the industry's most accomplished artists and award-winning legends, including Oscar laureates.

Aiming to foster a vibrant exchange of knowledge and ideas, SAC seeks to establish itself as an international platform for exploring the latest industry developments and encouraging creative collaborations. The event aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise, review the latest trends in animation, which is considered a universal medium that blends art with technology, and celebrate the rich tapestry of human and cultural diversity.

Commenting on the announcement, Khawla Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, said: "As specialists in the publishing sector, we strive to discover opportunities in this vital and influential domain, which plays a crucial role in developing various creative industries. We aim to provide rich and diverse content that these industries can rely on for their growth and to boost interest in them. Specifically, in the animation industry, the publishing sector is the most important content source, fulfilling its needs and aspirations."

For his part, Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SAC, stated: "The conference showcases the wide and varied spectrum of animation styles and technologies worldwide that are rapidly evolving. It offers a unique opportunity to explore this field's latest trends and breakthroughs and gain insights from its pioneers and leading experts. We are committed to delivering a diverse program that meets our audience's expectations and highlights emerging talent in animation, creating opportunities for training and professional development for newcomers and experienced professionals. We expect wide participation in this globally appealing event, especially from young individuals who represent the future of animation."

The Sharjah Animation conference will start on a high note with a concert by the renowned Florence Pop Orchestra, marking the beginning of five days of creativity and inspiration.

The conference will feature 32 international speakers, offering 11 workshops and 18 panel discussions. Additionally, there will be a four-day intensive masterclass in collaboration with experts from Aardman Animations, the Bristol-based British studio known for its highly successful stop-motion and clay animation films.

