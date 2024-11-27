UAE: Discounts of up to 60% on travel deals during National Day long weekend

Travel websites and agencies are offering holiday deals with discounts of up to 60 per cent for Eid Al Etihad, making it an ideal time for UAE residents to book their getaways and celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

These deals present a fantastic opportunity for residents looking to make their holiday memorable. Whether planning a serene getaway within the UAE or venturing abroad to explore new destinations, residents can take advantage of these discounted packages during the festive season.

Expedia is offering discounts on hotels in popular destinations that are top choices for UAE travellers. Residents can enjoy additional savings, unlocking discounts on hotel stays that can total 30 per cent or more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Studies continue to show that people are more interested in spending on experiences over things. That’s true in everyday life and certainly around the holidays,” said Melanie Fish, VP of global communications at Expedia Group. “This year, we have sourced more hotel deals than before. Plus, they are available for a longer period than previous sales.”

The sale runs until December 4, and deals are valid for travel until December 15, 2025, making it the perfect time to book a quick trip for the upcoming UAE National Day long weekend, plan ahead for the festive season, or even get a head start on summer vacation planning.

Last few seats left

On the popular vacation website Holiday Factory, many holiday packages have already sold out, with only a few deals still available for the upcoming UAE National Day. The site lists scheduled departures from November 29 to December 5, offering exciting destinations including Sri Lanka (visa required), Thailand, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, and Greece.

Prices for these packages start at Dh2,299 for a 4-night stay in Sri Lanka, with limited seats remaining, and go up to Dh4,899 for a 3-night stay in the Maldives. These deals offer a range of options for residents looking to make the most of the long holiday break.

Domestic travel

Prices for staycations at popular resorts and beach properties in the UAE have been reduced, with rates starting as low as Dh480 per night on various booking websites. This presents a great opportunity for residents to enjoy a luxurious break without travelling far.

On Expedia, Al Raha Beach Hotel in Abu Dhabi is offering a 41 percent discount, making it an attractive option for those looking to relax by the water. Similarly, Stella Di Mare in Dubai is offering a 40 percent discount, allowing visitors to indulge in a luxurious retreat while enjoying the vibrant city life.

High demand for cruises

Travel agents report a massive surge in demand for 'seacationing’ on cruises during the long weekend. Many residents are opting for a unique and luxurious getaway on the water for a relaxed and immersive experience where they can unwind while enjoying entertainment and stunning views within the comfort of a cruise. The cost per seat on these cruises starts at Dh1,400 for a two-night stay, making it an affordable option for those looking to experience a mini-vacation. “Cruising has become one of the most sought-after holiday options this season, with residents eager to enjoy the entertainment and comfort of a cruise, all while exploring the stunning waters of the UAE,” said Libin Varghese of Rooh Tourism. The cruise departs from Dubai and harbours in Abu Dhabi, offering the perfect combination of relaxation and adventure. Passengers onboard can enjoy a range of entertainment, from live performances to fine dining, making it an ideal choice for those looking to unwind and have fun, said Varghese. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE National Day: Top 5 travel destinations revealed for Eid Al Etihad weekend UAE: Etihad announces 10 new routes; flights to begin from 2025