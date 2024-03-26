UAE: Dh770 million raised in first 2 weeks of Mothers' Endowment campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Photo: File

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 5:37 PM

The Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has raised Dh770 million in donations, two weeks after its launch.

Coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the campaign aims to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world.

Receiving growing support from all walks of life, the campaign attracted donations from major contributors, individuals, businesses and institutions in the private and public sectors.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said raising Dh770 million in two weeks shows how the Mothers' Endowment campaign is on track to meet its target of helping millions of underprivileged individuals change their lives to the better through education.

"The strong community response to the Mothers' Endowment campaign confirms how doing good has become an established way of life in the UAE community, which further solidifies the UAE's humanitarian role," he said.

"The campaign builds upon the success of previous charity and humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, which helped drive development across underserved communities through a series of sustainable programmes that improve quality of life and ensure wellbeing," he added.

Organised under the MBRGI umbrella, the Mothers' Endowment campaign allows contributors to honour their mothers by making donations in their name to help support underprivileged communities sustainably through education. The campaign also promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while bolstering the UAE's humanitarian role.

In partnership with humanitarian organisations, proceeds of the campaign will go towards supporting the education of millions of people around the world, providing them with the tools and skills necessary to lead independent, productive lives.

Donation channels

The Mothers' Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign's website (mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Mother" to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood.

