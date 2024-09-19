UAE: Dh50,000 fine imposed on 3 private notaries for failing to comply with laws

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

Three private notaries have been imposed a fine of Dh50,000 for failing to comply with the laws, decisions and directives governing the profession.

The decision by the Private Notary Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) was announced during a meeting chaired by Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the ADJD.

During the meeting, the Committee an application to complete the licensing process of an office to practice the profession of private notary, an application to register a private notary, and an application to renew the registration of a government notary.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Additionally, the Committee reviewed transaction statistics and survey results from the first half of the year, which indicated a 92 per cent customer satisfaction rate with the services provided.