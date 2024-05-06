E-Paper

UAE: Dh2.5 million grant allocated to Sharjah Public Library

The allocation by the Sharjah Ruler will be used to stock the library with titles from publishers at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 2:50 PM

Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:15 PM

The Sharjah Public Library has been allocated Dh 2.5 million on the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The grant will be utilised to buy latest titles from participating publishers and booksellers at the ongoing 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2024),


The grant, which is awarded annually to Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) event, aims to further the Sharjah Ruler’s vision “to support the regional and global book industries, improve Sharjah’s offerings to readers, students, researchers and academics and general knowledge seekers in the UAE and beyond and affirm the role of libraries in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development of societies”.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said “The generous grant from the Ruler of Sharjah not only supports publishers commercially and knowledge seekers in the UAE and Sharjah, educationally, but embodies a profound message.

She added that "the initiative underlines Sharjah’s belief that the realisation of both our present and future goals are dependent on how successfully we are able to foster an appreciation of books, knowledge and learning in our younger generations. The roots of development and our envisioned cultural growth are firmly secured in our libraries".

