UAE: Dh2.5 million grant allocated to Sharjah Public Library

In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
The Sharjah Public Library has been allocated Dh 2.5 million on the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The grant will be utilised to buy latest titles from participating publishers and booksellers at the ongoing 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2024),
The grant, which is awarded annually to Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) event, aims to further the Sharjah Ruler’s vision “to support the regional and global book industries, improve Sharjah’s offerings to readers, students, researchers and academics and general knowledge seekers in the UAE and beyond and affirm the role of libraries in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development of societies”.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said “The generous grant from the Ruler of Sharjah not only supports publishers commercially and knowledge seekers in the UAE and Sharjah, educationally, but embodies a profound message.
She added that "the initiative underlines Sharjah’s belief that the realisation of both our present and future goals are dependent on how successfully we are able to foster an appreciation of books, knowledge and learning in our younger generations. The roots of development and our envisioned cultural growth are firmly secured in our libraries".
ALSO READ
In latest feat, Pakistan's Naila Kiani climbed world’s fifth highest peak Makalu on Sunday
The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh279.5 per gram on Monday morning as compared to last week’s close of Dh278.75 per gram
This is an unbelievable feeling to be here, said old timers, recalling the first service held in April 1979 at St Andrew’s Church on Corniche Road
Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Onion has been selling at over Dh6 per kg in the local hypermarkets after India put restrictions on exports last year
Explorers have reported experiencing overflowing wadis across the country
This service will be accessible for five days after the link becomes active
Sheikh Mohammed issues decree, forming the council chaired by the Dubai Ruler